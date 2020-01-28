Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast And Outlook 2023

Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Computed Tomography (CT) market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Computed Tomography (CT) market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Computed Tomography (CT) market. Computed Tomography (CT) market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Computed Tomography (CT).

The Computed Tomography (CT) market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.4% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Computed Tomography (CT) market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Computed Tomography (CT) Market Report covers the top key players like:

Fujifilm, Ge Healthcare, Hitachi Healthcare Systems, Neurologica Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd, Phillips, Samsung, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Siemens, Toshiba Medical Systems

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

Feb 2018: Arterys receives its first FDA clearance for oncology imaging suite with deep learning.

Dec 2017: Siemens partnered with Amazon for developing industrial software.