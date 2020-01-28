Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segment

This report studies the global Deep Brain Stimulation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Deep Brain Stimulation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Deep brain stimulation(DBS) is aneurosurgicalprocedure involving the implantation of a medical device called aneurostimulator(sometimes referred to as a ‘brain pacemaker’), which sends electrical impulses, through implantedelectrodes, to specific targets in thebrain(brain nuclei) for the treatment of movement and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the critical factors driving the growth of this market globally. With more than 450 million people worldwide affected by neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer disease, brain injuries, epilepsy, Parkinsons disease (PD), strokes, peripheral neuropathy, and paralysis, the market for DBS has a positive outlook in the coming years. For instance, PD is a progressive neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system resulting in muscle stiffness and slow movement. Although PD cannot be cured completely with medicines, DBS is preferred as it can be used to improve motor symptoms. Moreover, in cases of neurological injuries that lead to paralysis or disability, DBS can be used to restore movement, reduce tremor and dyskinesia, and improve the quality of life. Furthermore, DBS also helps in improving bladder control, restoring hand grasp, and improving walking in patients. Therefore, the increasing number of neurological disorders will bolster the growth of this market in the coming years.

Most DBS systems have received CE mark in Europe and then received approval in the US. Frequent approvals by regulatory services boost the market growth. The rise in the number of products seeking approval may help the market grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In 2017, the global Deep Brain Stimulation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Boston Scientific Corp.

Medtronic plc

St. Jude Medical Inc

Adaptive Neuromodulation

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

Beijing Pins Medical

NeuroPace

NeuroSigma

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Implanted pulse generator

The lead

Extension

Market segment by Application, split into

PD

Epilepsy

Dystonia

OCD

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Deep Brain Stimulation in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Deep Brain Stimulation Manufacturers

Deep Brain Stimulation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Deep Brain Stimulation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

