Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market An Overview To The Future Opportunities Over The Globe

Online food orderingis a process offood deliveryortakeoutfrom a local restaurant or food cooperative through a web page orapp. Much likeordering consumer goods online, many of these allow customers to keep accounts with them in order to make frequent ordering convenient.

There is growing preference for online shopping among consumers owing to their hectic schedules and busy lifestyles. The increased internet penetration, quick access to smartphones, and simplified e-banking systems have resulted in more purchases through the online channels. This has propelled severalfood chainsto shift towards online portals to enhanceonline orderingby offering improved selection, convenience, transparency, and security to the customers. Most of the orders received by thesefood portalsare through mobile phones as these provide consumers a secure and easy way to pay and order food from localtakeaway restaurants. Consumers can also track their order through their smartphones through real-time order tracking. With the continuous growth in the online orders, the role of social media in the purchase decisions of consumers has increased significantly. Takeaway restaurants andfood deliveryportals are using social media platforms to connect with customers to obtain their experiences and feedback.

The global delivery and takeaway food market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large market players, who compete on the basis of pricing strategy, product and packaging innovation, service, quality of food, menu variation, and calorie intake per meal. The heterogeneous nature of this market is posing a tough challenge for the players to maintain customers’ loyalty. To sustain themselves in the intensely competitive scenario, the restaurant operators are required to offer customized solutions, menus, and services coupled with attractive customer loyalty-based offers to gain a firm foothold and retain high-value customers.With the development of economy and depending on large base of population, in the future China may take the largest market share.

In 2017, the global Delivery and Takeaway Food market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Delivery Hero

Just Eat

Foodpanda

Takeaway.com

Grubhub

Domino’s

Delivery.com

Foodler

Olo

Pizza Hut

Snapfinger

Yemeksepeti

Zomato

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Delivery

Takeaway

Market segment by Application, split into

nutritious food restaurants

fast food

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Delivery and Takeaway Food in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Delivery and Takeaway Food Manufacturers

Delivery and Takeaway Food Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Delivery and Takeaway Food Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

