Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2018-2023 Insight Dynamic Key Players, Applications, and Regions

Electronic Shelf Label market is expected to register a CAGR of about 21.03% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Electronic Shelf Label market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Competitor Analysis of Electronic Shelf Label Market:

Electronic Shelf Label market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Advantech U.S., Inc., Altierre Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Display data Ltd, E Ink Holding, Inc., Imagotag GmbH, LG Corporation, M2 Communication, Inc., Pricer AB, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd, Store Electronic Systems SA, Wincor Nixdorf AG.

Key Developments in the Electronic Shelf Label Market:

Key Developments in the Electronic Shelf Label Market:

January 2017: M2COMM, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, had introduced its Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Fresher Packs for retailers to enable reliable, faster, and cost-effective shelving signage. At an affordable USD 1,500, small and medium-sized retail businesses and stores purchased one of M2COMMâs ESL Fresher packs and experienced the convenience and efficiency that IoT brings to the Retail 4.0 era. M2COMMâs ESL Fresher packs provided retailers with the flexibility to scale up and purchase further ESL tags as needed, allowing them to bypass and overcome existing purchasing and quantity constraints. Furthermore, in March 2017, the company launched a series of new ELSA (Electronic Labelling System Application) products at EuroShop 2017. This was the worldâs most compact electronic shelf labeling (ESL) solution.

Drivers

– Spurring Demand for Automation in Retail Industry

– Stringent Government Rules in Developed Countries for Precise Product Pricing

– Rising Replacement of Conventional Paper Tags

