Global Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, Segmentation and Development Forecast 2025

The horizontal segment is the fastest-growing orientation type segment in this market due to the rise in demand for such equipment to process packaged food products. Horizontal HPP equipment has advantages such as disassembling, reassembling, easy installation, and more throughput capacity. The horizontal equipment is less heavy as the weight of the equipment components is distributed along the orientation. Moreover, it requires less maintenance and time for food processing.

Fruits & vegetables accounted for the largest share in the application of high pressure processing equipment in 2017. This segment includes products such as meat, fruits & vegetables, juice & beverages, seafood, and others, which include dairy products, grains, and packaged condiments. Guacamole, jams, and jellies, are widely processed under high pressure for fresh taste and quality in the U.S. This region is also an early adopter of new food processing technologies, including the use of high pressure processing equipment. The U.S. dominated the HPP equipment market for fruits & vegetables in North America.

The report provides profiles of leading players operating in the global Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market such as: The Avure Technologies (U.S.), Hiperbaric Espana (Spain), Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology (China), CHIC FresherTech (China), Kobe Steel (Japan), Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se (Germany), Stansted Fluid Power (U.K.), Universal Pasteurization (U.S.), Next HPP (U.S.), ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

The Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment.

Market Segment by Product Type

Less than 100L

100 to 250L

250 to 500L

More than 500L

Market Segment by Application

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Production Plants

Groups

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment, presents the global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

