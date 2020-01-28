Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization 2018-2025

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jushi Group Corporation

Owens Corning

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

PPG Industries Inc

Johns Manville Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Taishan Fiberglass, Inc

AGY Holdings Corp

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd

Binani Industries Ltd

BFG Industries

China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd

PFG Fiberglass Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Saertex GmbH

Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Resin Type

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Other

By Process

Manual Process

Compression Molding

Continuous Process

Injection Molding

Segment by Application

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Pipes & Tanks

Construction & Infrastructure

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Segment By Resin Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate Comparison By Resin Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Vinyl Ester

1.2.4 Epoxy

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Other

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

