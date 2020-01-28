Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization 2018-2025
The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jushi Group Corporation
Owens Corning
Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
PPG Industries Inc
Johns Manville Corporation
Saint-Gobain S.A
Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd
Taishan Fiberglass, Inc
AGY Holdings Corp
Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd
Binani Industries Ltd
BFG Industries
China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd
Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd
PFG Fiberglass Corporation
Celanese Corporation
Saertex GmbH
Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Resin Type
Polyester
Vinyl Ester
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Other
By Process
Manual Process
Compression Molding
Continuous Process
Injection Molding
Segment by Application
Wind Energy
Transportation
Marine
Pipes & Tanks
Construction & Infrastructure
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Other
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)
1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Segment By Resin Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate Comparison By Resin Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Polyester
1.2.3 Vinyl Ester
1.2.4 Epoxy
1.2.5 Polyurethane
1.2.6 Other
2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production
3.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
