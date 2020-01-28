Global Grinding Robots Market Business Strategies and Vendor Landscape with Future Projection by 2025

Grinding robots remove excess material from the surface of machined parts and products quickly and efficiently. These robots save time and production costs while improving the integrity and uniformity of each work piece.Customized end of arm tooling can be fitted to any of these grinding robots to perform the type of grinding required, the right amount of pressure needed and not harm the product. Grinding robots also reduce health risks associated with the metal dust getting in a workers eyes or lungs during the application process.

The preference for grinding robots is high in comparison to CNC grinding machines due to various advantages such as the ability to grind and manufacture robots and carry out multiple applications such asmaterial handling. The ergonomic benefits due to smaller footprint of a robot and the need for lowerinvestment costs will further boost the adoption of grinding robots over CNC grinding machines. Technavios market research report identifies the advantages of grinding industrial robots over CNC machines to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global grinding robots market till 2022. The adoption of grinding robots will further increase as unlikeCNCgrinding machines, grinding robots do not require additional tooling and fixtures.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the industrial robots market in 2017 due to the increased automation in metal fabrication and foundry applications and the fast-growing automotive industry. The demand for industrial equipment and machinery to carry out grinding, casting, and molding processes in metal foundries in the region is increasing due to its strong foothold in the construction, power, chemicals, oil and gas, and other manufacturing sectors.

The Grinding Robots market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grinding Robots.

This report presents the worldwide Grinding Robots market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Yaskawa Electric

motoman

Kuka

Grinding Robots Breakdown Data by Type

Payload:Less10kg

Payload:Between10kg and 50kg

Payload:Between50kg and 100kg

Payload:Above100kg

Grinding Robots Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Sector

Metal and Machinery Sector

Aerospace and Defense Sector

Others

Grinding Robots Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Grinding Robots Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

……..

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Grinding Robots status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Grinding Robots manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Grinding Robots market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

