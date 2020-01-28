Global Gummy Vitamin Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
— Summary
This report provides in depth study of "Gummy Vitamin Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.
Gummy Vitamin is a vitamin supplement in form of gummies. When compared to the traditional pills and capsules, supplements in the form of gummies can be more appealing and convenient, not only for kids but also for older adults. It is the chewiness and flavorings (orange, cherry and raspberry, to name a few) that make them attractive to children and adults alike, as chewing gummies vitamins is more convenient than swallowing pills for any one.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Gummy Vitamin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
Albanese
Bayer
Nature’s Way
Pharmavite
Hero Nutritonals
Herbaland
Smarty Pants Vitamins
Softigel
Ferrara Candy
Gimbal’s
Life Science Nutritionals
Nature’s Bounty
VITAFUSION
Zanon Vitamec
Olly Nutrition
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Single Vitamin
Multi vitamin
By End-User / Application
For adults
For children
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Albanese
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Bayer
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Nature’s Way
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Pharmavite
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Hero Nutritonals
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Herbaland
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Smarty Pants Vitamins
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Softigel
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Ferrara Candy
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Gimbal’s
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Life Science Nutritionals
12.12 Nature’s Bounty
12.13 VITAFUSION
12.14 Zanon Vitamec
12.15 Olly Nutrition
