Global Hybrid Operating Rooms Market 2019| Analysis by Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions & Forecast to 2025

A hybrid operating room is an OR equipped with a large fixed imaging system that supports high-quality interventional imaging and complex open and minimally invasive surgeries.Major market drivers are the greater demand (in developed HC systems in particular) for complex procedures and surgical approaches, Paradigm shifts in regards to operational flexibility and patient safety, etc. However, the high operational cost associated with the setting up of Hybrid Operating Rooms is a restraint factor that cannot be ignored.

Geographically, the Hybrid Operating Rooms system market is leading by North America and Europe, North America (totally45% share in 2017) led by the U.S. commands the largest market share owing to the faster uptake of new technology, presence of well-developed hospital infrastructures and largest number of multi-specialty hospitals. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K., with about 31% share in 2017. Asia Pacific regions is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth led by Japan, china and Korea.

In 2018, the global Hybrid Operating Rooms market size was 3780 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5540 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hybrid Operating Rooms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens Healthineers

Philips

GE Healthcare

Stryker Corporation

Getinge Group

Trumpf Medical

Steris PLC

Alvo Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Angiography Systems

CT and MRI Scanners

Operating Room Fixtures

Surgical Instruments

Other Components

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardiovascular Surgery

Neurosurgery

Spine Surgery

Orthopedic/Trauma Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Other Surgery



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hybrid Operating Rooms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hybrid Operating Rooms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

