Global Indoor Location Market Analysis By Top Companies like Apple Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Ericsson AB, Google Inc., Microsoft, Broadcom, GeoMoby, Micello, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The Global Indoor Location Market Research Report 2018-2025 by Data Bridge Market Research begins with a description of the product, definition, scope of product and classification, cost, specifications and Indoor Location Market outlook. The report analyses the important factors of the Indoor Location Market based on present industry situations, market demands, business strategies utilized by market players, and the future prospects from various angles in detail. The report provides Indoor Location Market forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The Global Indoor Location Market accounted for USD 6.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Short Description:-

Global Indoor Location Market by Geography; Component (Technology, Software Tools, Services); Application (Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer Experience Management, Remote Monitoring, Inventory Management, Predictive Asset Analytics, Risk Management, Emergency Response Management); Deployment Mode; Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Company Share Analysis:

The report for indoor location market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

TOP Competitors of Market:

Apple Inc,

Cisco Systems, Inc,

Ericsson AB,

Google Inc.,

Microsoft,

Broadcom,

GeoMoby,

Micello, Inc.,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Senion AB,

ZIH Corp,

STMicroelectronics,



Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component

On the basis of deployment mode

On the basis of application

On the basis of vertical

On the basis of geography

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Market Definition:-

Indoor location deals with tracking an object present in an indoor location. For tracking such objects indoor positioning system or IPS technology is used that can help in locating humans or any object inside an organization with the help of signals. It is widely applicable in retail, transportation, entertainment, hospitality, public buildings, and others. Increased adoption of connected devices and inefficiency of the GPS technology in indoor premises may act as the major driver in the growth of global indoor location market. On the other hand, deployment and maintenance challenges may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased adoption of connected devices

Inefficiency of the GPS technology in indoor premises

Reliable assistance from governments for ensuring public safety

Deployment and maintenance challenges

