Global IO Link Market Analysis 2018 Top Companies are are Siemens AG, Balluff GmbH, ifm electronic gmbh, SICK AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Festo AG & Co. KG., OMRON Corporation, Banner Engineering Corporation, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Pepperl+Fuchs

Developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are the moves that top players in Global IO Link Market are making which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

The Global IO Link Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.46 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.80 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 34.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This trend in growth can be attributed to the focus on optimisation of energy that can be achieved with the ability of IO Link supporting several communication protocols at once.

Global IO Link Market Segmentation

By Component (IO-Link Masters, IO-Link Devices),

By Application (Machine Tool, Handling and Assembly Automation, Packaging, Intralogistics),

By Industry (Discrete, Hybrid, Process),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global IO Link Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the IO Link Market are Siemens AG, Balluff GmbH, ifm electronic gmbh, SICK AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Festo AG & Co. KG., OMRON Corporation, Banner Engineering Corporation, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Pepperl+Fuchs, Datalogic S.p.A., Comtrol, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Baumer, Bosch Rexroth AG, ABB, Belden Inc., AVENTICS GmbH, and Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG.

Market Definition:

IO Link is an industrial communication networking device that is used for interlinking sensors to a high level fieldbus or ethernet communication protocol. It provides the data from these sensors that can be used for monitoring and hence, helps in optimizing the resources being utilized in the said industry.

Market Drivers:

Focus on optimal utilization of resources and increase of energy efficiency is expected to drive the market growth

IO Link’s ability in supporting several Fieldbus and Ethernet communication protocols

Market Restraints:

IO Link’s usage and effectiveness is limited in the cases of high-speed or motion control applications is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of standardization of IO Links is another factor that is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The Global IO Link Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in IO Link Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the IO Link Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of IO Link Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global IO Link Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IO Link Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the IO Link Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Segmentation:

By Component IO-Link Masters IO-Link Devices Sensor Nodes Modules Actuators Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Read Heads and Others

By Application Machine Tool Handling and Assembly Automation Packaging Intralogistics

By Industry Discrete Hybrid Process

By Geography

The regions which have been studied in depth are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the IO Link Market. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given.

This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria.



A bird's eye view of the IO Link Industry made available in the report helps readers to understand the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that are shaping the market.

