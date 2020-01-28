Global Photovoltaic Solar Panel Market to 2019-2025| Yingli Solar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, ReneSola, Canadian Solar, First Solar, Sunpower, Sharp Solar, Kyocera, REC Solar
Solar Photovoltaic Panels refer either to a photovoltaic module, a solar thermal energy panel, or to a set of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules electrically connected and mounted on a supporting structure. A PV module is a packaged, connected assembly of solar cells. Solar panels can be used as a component of a larger photovoltaic system to generate and supply electricity in commercial and residential applications.
Solar cells are the core component of solar photovoltaic panels, so the market concentration of solar cells will represent the market of raw materials.
China is still the largest producer in the global solar cell, over 60% share of solar cell shipment in 2016, For the regions, Asia owns the largest market share compared with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of solar cell and module products.
Raw materials of solar photovoltaic panels are solar cells and modules including solar cells, plastic back sheet, PV glass, etc.
Solar cells are the core component of solar photovoltaic panels; solar cell is the company’s own product. High transmittance glass used for solar photovoltaic panels is outsourcing. This glass mainly manufactured by major glass group.
The Photovoltaic Solar Panel market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Photovoltaic Solar Panel.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Yingli Solar
JA Solar
Trina Solar
ReneSola
Canadian Solar
First Solar
Sunpower
Sharp Solar
Kyocera
REC Solar
Suntech
Linyang
CEEG
Photovoltaic Solar Panel Breakdown Data by Type
Mono-Photovoltaic Solar Pane
Polycrystalline Photovoltaic Solar Panel
Thin film Photovoltaic Solar Panel
Photovoltaic Solar Panel Breakdown Data by Application
Home use
Commercial use
Photovoltaic Solar Panel Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Photovoltaic Solar Panel status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Photovoltaic Solar Panel manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
