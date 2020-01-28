Global Polymer Coated Fabric Market Analysis 2019 By Key Players like Trelleborg AB, Spradling International Inc., Serge Ferrari S.A.S.., Sioen Industries NV, Continental AG, Cooley Group Holdings Inc., SRF Limited, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Mount Vernon Mills Inc

The main objective of this report on Polymer Coated Fabric market is to aid the user in understanding the market as a whole, its definitions, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the barriers that it is facing. Meticulous research and analysis are an important part of the report’s preparation.

Those reading the report will get a detailed understanding of the market. Industry experts have verified and checked the data and information that have been taken from credible sources like websites, annual reports of companies, journals, and other resources. In order to give the facts and data, pictorial form, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other representations have been used.

The Polymer Coated Fabric report contains market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis and all the competition and variable factors are acquired from Porter’s Five Forces Analysis which is a very useful tool when it comes to evaluating the competitive environment in which a product or company works. The aforesaid tool augments the visual appeal of the report and makes understanding it much easier to comprehend.

The Global Polymer Coated Fabric Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.40 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth of the market can be attributed to the high demand and applications of the product.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Polymer Coated Fabric Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Polymer Coated Fabric Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Polymer Coated Fabric Market Segmentation:

By Polymer Type (Thermoplastic, PVC, PVDC, Acrylics, PVA, PU, Aramids, Latex, Rubber, Natural, Synthetic),

By Material Type (Knitted, Woven, Non-Woven),

By Product (Vinyl Coated Fabrics, PU Coated Fabrics, PE Coated Fabrics, Others),

By Application (Protective Clothing, Transportation, Industrial, Furniture & Seating, Roofing & Canopies, Others),

By End-User (Automobile, Aerospace, Marine, Chemical Processing, Military, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Definition:

Polymer Coated Fabric is textile materials that have undergone the processing and layering of being coated with polymer which enhance the characteristics and advantages of the product. These fabrics have a vast number of uses due to their advantages of being flame and abrasion resistant, and also they prevent the outside environmental materials from penetrating the surface.

Market Drivers:

Widespread applications in a number of different industries is expected to drive the market growth

Low-cost of availability of polymers for the production of polymer coated fabrics is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Emissions of harmful chemicals in the usage of solvents for the production of polymer coated fabrics is expected to restrain the market growth

Availability of cheaper and similar ability products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Research objectives

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Polymer Coated Fabrics Market are:-

Trelleborg AB,

Spradling International Inc.,

Serge Ferrari S.A.S..,

Sioen Industries NV,

Continental AG,

Cooley Group Holdings Inc.,

SRF Limited,

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.,

Mount Vernon Mills Inc.,

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc.,

Morbern,

Low & Bonar GmbH,

Bayer AG,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

PPG Industries Inc.,

3M,

The Valspar Corporation,

DowDuPont,

BASF SE,

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.,

The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Insights of the Market in Report

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

