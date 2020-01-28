Global RF Test Equipment Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research And End User Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Global RF Test Equipment Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. RF Test Equipment market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The RF Test Equipment market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the RF Test Equipment market. RF Test Equipment market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of RF Test Equipment.

The RF Test Equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.04% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global RF Test Equipment market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. RF Test Equipment Market Report covers the top key players like:

Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Viavi Solutions,Yokogawa Electric, Teledyne Technologies, Teradyne Inc., Cobham PLC, Gigatronics Inc., Anritsu Corporation, TESSCO Technologies, Inc.

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

February 2018: Anritsu announced that it has worked with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., to demonstrate peak download speeds of 2 Gbps successfully. The demonstration used a mobile test device, powered by the QualcommÂ® Snapdragonâ¢ X24 LTE modem and a network simulator using 5x carrier aggregation (5CC) with 4×4 MIMO, and 256-QAM modulation on all five carriers.

February 2018: Anritsu Corporation announced a planned expansion of the companyâs Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A software to support the new 3GPP 5G Sub-6 GHz New Radio (NR) RF measurement standards. The enhanced 5G Sub-6 GHz NR Uplink Tx Measurement and Downlink Waveform File software options will support non-signaling based 5G Sub-6 GHz TRx tests.

January 2018: Anritsu Company announced that its Signal Quality Analyzer, R (SQA-R) MP1900A had been approved as a compliance test solution for PCI ExpressÂ® (PCIeÂ®) 3.0 technology Link Equalization (Link EQ) tests and Receiver (Rx) Jitter Tolerance tests by the PCI-SIGÂ® consortium. With support for the PCI Express 3.0 specification, as well as expandability to PCI Express 4.0 and 5.0 specifications, the MP1900A helps control capital equipment expenses while supporting various tests, such as PHY layer electrical characteristics and protocol tests, using a high-quality waveform pulse pattern generator (PPG) and high-sensitivity error detector (ED).



Regional Analysis:

Global RF Test Equipment market focuses on the growth rate, price, sales and revenue by each region. The regions include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Highlighted points of RF Test Equipment Market Report:

Varying dynamics of the RF Test Equipment industry.

Prospective changes in sales volumes and worldwide share growth in upcoming years (2018-2023).

RF Test Equipment market report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players.

Competitors profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

A complete analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Market driving and restraining factors.

Delivers information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

RF Test Equipment market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market with respect to market dynamics, competitive analysis, and upcoming trends of the market.

Key Questions Answered in the RF Test Equipment Market Report:

What will the market growth rate of RF Test Equipment market in 2023?

What are the key features driving the global RF Test Equipment market?

market? Who are the key vendors in RF Test Equipment market space?

market space? What are the opportunities, threats and overview of the RF Test Equipment market?

of the RF Test Equipment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of RF Test Equipment market?

of RF Test Equipment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of RF Test Equipment industry?

of RF Test Equipment industry? What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the RF Test Equipment market?

