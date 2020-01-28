Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2019| Analysis, Latest Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2025

Sepsis is a three-staged syndrome; it starts with systemic infections leading to severe sepsis and ultimately causing sepsis shock, which is regarded as a medical emergency. Population with weak immune system, which include children, older adults, and people with chronic diseases such as cancer, AIDS, diabetes, are prone to sepsis.

Sepsis occurs mainly due to bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. Gram-negative bacilli such as E. coli, P. aeruginosa, E. corrodens, and Haemophilus influenzae (which occurs mainly in neonates) are the main agents that cause infection, leading to sepsis. Other bacteria which causes sepsis are S. aureus, Streptococcus species, Enterococcus species, and Neisseria species.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018, due to the growing prevalence of sepsis, fast adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.

In 2018, the global Sepsis Diagnostics market size was 290 million US$ and it is expected to reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sepsis Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sepsis Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Biomerieux

T2 Biosystems

Immunexpress

Response Biomedical

Axis-Shield Diagnostics

Cytosorbents

Mitsubishi Chemical

EKF Diagnostics

…………….

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics

Biomarkers

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Pathology & Reference Laboratories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sepsis Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sepsis Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

