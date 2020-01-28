Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market to 2019-2025| Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microsemi, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report presents the worldwide SiC & GaN Power Devices market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Wide-bandgap semiconductors (WBG or WBGS) are semiconductor materials which have a relatively large band gap compared to typical semiconductors. Silicon Carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) Power Devices are the mainly used Wide-bandgap semiconductors materials.

Infineon is the largest production Cmpany for SiC & GaN Power Devices, with a production value market share nearly 49.01% in 2016.

SiC & GaN Power Devices used in industry including Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use and Others. Report data showed that 34.05% of the SiC & GaN Power Devices market demand in Industrial Use, 28.76% in Consumer Electronics in 2016.

There are two kinds of SiC & GaN Power Devices, which are SiC and GaN Power Devices. SiC Power Devices is important in the SiC & GaN Power Devices, with a production revenue market share nearly 91.40% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, SiC & GaN Power Devices industry will be a rapid development industry. Sales of SiC & GaN Power Devices have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The SiC & GaN Power Devices market was valued at 320 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 3080 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SiC & GaN Power Devices.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Infineon

Rohm

Mitsubishi

STMicro

Fuji

Toshiba

Microsemi

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

GeneSic

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

VisIC Technologies LTD



SiC & GaN Power Devices Breakdown Data by Type

GaN

SiC

SiC & GaN Power Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use

Others

SiC & GaN Power Devices Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global SiC & GaN Power Devices status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key SiC & GaN Power Devices manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

