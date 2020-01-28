Global Veterinary Imaging Market Forecast By 2024 | Major Industry Players IDEXX, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Onex Corporation, Esaote, GE Healthcare, VCA, Hitachi, Siemens, BCF Technology

Global Veterinary Imaging Market accounted to USD 1.12 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-veterinary-imaging-market

Top Key Competitors:

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

MinXray Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Onex Corporation

Esaote SpA

GE Healthcare

VCA Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens AG

BCF Technology

Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Canon Inc

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

Neurologica Corporation

I. Medical Imaging

Heska Corporation

ALLPRO Imaging

Flir Systems, Inc.

Among others.

Report Segmentation:

By product type:

Instruments

Reagents

Veterinary PACS

Software

By diagnostics tests:

Immunodiagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostics

Diagnostic Imaging

Hematology Analyzers

Clinical Chemistry

Others

On the basis of therapeutic area:

Orthopedics & Traumatology

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other Therapeutic Areas.

By animal type:

Small Companion Animals

Farm Animals

Others

On the basis of end-users:

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Centers

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For More Details In-Depth Inquiry @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-veterinary-imaging-market

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing population of livestock animals

Growing awareness towards animal welfare

Increased demand of dairy & meat products

Increased R&D for veterinary imaging products & services

High initial costs for installing the equipments

Increased cost in maintain pets and livestock production

Competitive Analysis:

The global veterinary imaging market report is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Detailed TOC of Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-veterinary-imaging-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get 10% Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]