Global Veterinary Imaging Market Forecast By 2024 | Major Industry Players IDEXX, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Onex Corporation, Esaote, GE Healthcare, VCA, Hitachi, Siemens, BCF Technology
Global Veterinary Imaging Market accounted to USD 1.12 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Top Key Competitors:
- Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- MinXray Inc.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Onex Corporation
- Esaote SpA
- GE Healthcare
- VCA Inc.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- BCF Technology
- Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.
- Canon Inc
- Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.
- Neurologica Corporation
- I. Medical Imaging
- Heska Corporation
- ALLPRO Imaging
- Flir Systems, Inc.
- Among others.
Report Segmentation:
By product type:
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Veterinary PACS
- Software
By diagnostics tests:
- Immunodiagnostic Tests
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Hematology Analyzers
- Clinical Chemistry
- Others
On the basis of therapeutic area:
- Orthopedics & Traumatology
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Other Therapeutic Areas.
By animal type:
- Small Companion Animals
- Farm Animals
- Others
On the basis of end-users:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic Centers
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing population of livestock animals
- Growing awareness towards animal welfare
- Increased demand of dairy & meat products
- Increased R&D for veterinary imaging products & services
- High initial costs for installing the equipments
- Increased cost in maintain pets and livestock production
Competitive Analysis:
The global veterinary imaging market report is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.
