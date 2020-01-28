HDPE Pipes Market Is Expected To Reach 14900 Million USD by The End of 2025 – QYResearch

HDPE pipe is a pipe made from high-density polyethylene. Known for its large strength to density ratio, it can carry potable water, wastewater, slurries, chemicals, hazardous wastes, and compressed gases. HDPE pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. And now the main types of HDPE are PE80 and PE100, which take 93.11% of global production in 2016. HDPE pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. In recent years, real estate industry has developed rapidly.

Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the HDPE pipe market. Water supply is the largest downstream of HDPE pipe, taking 39.22% of the world HDPE pipe in 2016. The consumption of HDPE pipe is distributed in United States, China, Russia, Germany and France. United States is the largest consumption country of HDPE pipe in the world in the past five years followed by China closely and it will keep the same position in the next six years with the CAGR of 7.5%. The United States market takes up about 29.58% in the global consumption in 2016. China takes 20.30% of global consumption.

The global production continues to increase with the global demand increasing. In 2016, the global production is 4.2 million K MT from 3.6 million MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 4%. The market concentrate is not high for one hand the technology is relatively easy and technological barrier is not high, for another hand the market is huge and there are large profits so many companies come into this industry. In the world, the main manufacturers include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, LESSO and so on. In 2016, the top 3 manufacturers sale were 1102.3 K MT, which take 25% of the global consumption.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of HDPE pipe. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. The global HDPE Pipes market is valued at 11200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on HDPE Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HDPE Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JM Eagle

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife International

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe & Plastics

Kubota ChemiX

FLO-TEK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Segment by Application

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

