Healthcare Robots Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2016 – 2024

Healthcare robots are a blend of medicine and technology. These robots aid surgeons in performing surgeries with almost perfect precision. These are considered as an alternative method to minimal invasive surgeries. In the recent past, considerable development has been achieved in the global healthcare robots market as robotics is being increasingly adapted by the medicine industry to augment healthcare workers including therapists, though this can never be an alternate for humans, nor can they perform autonomously owing to patient safety concerns. However they help doctors to considerably leverage their analytical and decision-making skills, while extending their physical abilities.

Some of the driving forces for the global healthcare robots market are increasing automation technologies, enhancement of technological innovation, booming population growth and reduced overall mortality rates, growing disabilities in humans, acute supply shortage of medical professionals, need for improving surgical procedures, need for improving life quality for the elderly and the disabled, demographic changes, large scale global investment in the robotics market, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of critical surgeries, government backing for the healthcare market, and the growing incidence of medication blunder deaths.

However, massivepurchasing and installing costs of healthcare robots can impede the growth in the global market. Medical robots are too expensive and need technical professions for performing operations. Moreover, reluctance to imbibe the technological change, and mechanical reliability issues are also restraining factors for the healthcare robots market. Despite this, healthcare robots have achieved global acceptance in a varied range of operations such as neurological surgery, interventional cardiological surgery and orthopedic surgery. This provides the much needed lucrative opportunities for the healthcare robots market moving into the future.

