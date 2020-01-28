Hexanoic Acid Market Is Grow At a CAGR of 2.7% During 2019-2025 – QYResearch

Hexanoic acid (caproic acid) is a short chain fatty acid, which is found in various plant oils including palm oil and coconut oil, and animal fats such as cow and goat milk. The primary use of hexanoic acid is in the manufacture of its esters for artificial flavors, and in the manufacture of hexyl derivatives, such as hexylphenols. During all applications, flavoring and perfuming agent is the largest consumption field which consumed 4319 MT in 2017.

Major raw material of hexanoic acid is palm oil. So, major production bases are in Malaysia and Indonesia. Global major suppliers include KLK OLEO, Pacific Oleochemicals, Oleon, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Musim Mas Holdings, Hebei Kezheng, Zhengzhou YiBang and IOI Oleochemical. KLK OLEO is market leader in this industry with sales of 1672 MT in 2017. Major consumption regions of hexanoic acid are China, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Europe is the largest consumption region which consumed 3229 MT in 2017. Southeast Asia and China separately is the second and third largest consumption region.

During past five years, global consumption increased from 8633 MT in 2013 to 10036 MT in 2017, with CAGR of 3.84%. Due to raw material price increase, global average Hexanoic Acid price also increase from 2017. In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, global consumption will continue to increase at a CAGR of 3.23% during 2019-2024. By 2024, global sales will be 12456 MT. The global Hexanoic Acid market is valued at 38 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 47 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hexanoic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hexanoic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KLK OLEO

Pacific Oleochemicals

Oleon

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Musim Mas Holdings

IOI Oleochemical

Hebei Kezheng

Zhengzhou YiBang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.98

0.99

Segment by Application

Metal Working Fluid

Daily Chemicals

Get Customized Version of this Report

