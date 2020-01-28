Immersive System Market – Increasing Consumer Preference Toward 3D and More Realistic Entertainment Experience

Virtual Reality (VR) is a view of physically being in a non-physical world. This view is generated by an immersive system by enclosing the virtual reality system user in sound, images, or other kinds of stimuli that deliver a realistic experience of a simulated environment. Immersive systems are used to create and provide extremely customized products, services, and experiences for consumers. Different types of virtual reality technologies such as motion tracking, gestural controls, computer visions, and brain control interfaces are used to provide a completely realistic experience of a virtual environment. By using these technologies, an immersive system can provide next generation of interactive visualizations, data-driven multimedia stories, and digitally-enhanced environments for different applications including gaming and entertainment, and others. For instance, it provides next-generation interactive solutions for competitive traditional sports and e-sports.

The global immersive system market is expanding at a rapid pace mainly due to the growing adoption of immersive systems among different end-use industries including education, oil & gas, healthcare, media & entertainment, gaming, and others. These sectors are using immersive systems in order to provide better services such as product visualization, maintenance, training, and prototyping. For example, an immersive system is used to mitigate risks in the oil & gas sector through training and faster knowledge transfer in immersive simulators. Furthermore, increasing consumer preference toward 3D and more realistic entertainment experiences is another major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the immersive system market during the forecast period. In addition, proliferation in the adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices is also accelerating the demand for immersive systems around the globe. However, integration, interoperability, and compatibility issues associated with the immersive system is a crucial factor which is likely to restrain the growth of immersive system market.

In the coming years, immersive system vendors are aiming at bringing the five-sense experience to the living room with home theatre. With the help of this technology, consumers would be able to smell, feel, touch, and experience products on television. Furthermore, immersive analytics will also be able to enhance virtual collaboration by helping users explore data in multiple dimensions and axes. In addition, sound engineering technology could be integrated to improve the sound immersion for future development. These factors are anticipated to provide strong opportunities for the adoption of immersive systems across the globe.

The global immersive system market can be segmented on the basis of device type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on device type, the immersive system market can be segmented into immersive projector, immersive simulator, and immersive displays. In terms of end-use industry, the immersive system market can be segmented into media and entertainment, oil & gas, military and defense, healthcare, education, power & energy, telecommunication, and others.

In terms of geography, the global immersion system market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The immersive system market in North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing demand for immersive systems by the military and defense sector in order to train soldiers, pilots, and crisis response teams for critical situations. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to create new opportunities for immersive systems in the forthcoming years. Booming consumer electronics industry in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia is anticipated to offer huge opportunities for immersive system manufacturers to expand their business in the Asia Pacific region.

