Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market 2019 Precise Outlook – ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG, Endress+Hauser AG

The Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas market for oil & gas is expected to reach USD 15.52 billion by 2023,at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2017 and 2023.

Top Leading Companies are: ABB Ltd.,Emerson Electric Co.,Honeywell International Inc.,Schneider Electric Se,Siemens AG,Endress+Hauser AG,General Electric Co.,Mitsubishi Electric Corp.,Rockwell Automation, Inc.,Yokogawa Electric Corp,Cisco Systems Inc,National Instruments Corporation,Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg

Key driving factors for the growth of the industrial automation market for oil & gas are the need for optimum and effective exploration of aging reservoirs and the Internet of Things adding value to the industrial automation for the oil & gas industry. However, the instability of the oil & gas market in Middle Eastern countries, increasing shift toward the adoption of renewable energy sources, and declining and fluctuating oil and gas prices are considered to be major restraints for the industrial automation market for oil & gas.

Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market, by Types:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Advanced Process Control

Safety Automation

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market, by Applications:

Onshore

Offshore

