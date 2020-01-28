Instant Full Cream Milk Powder Market 2019 Research Report States Current Status and Growth Prospects of the Industry

Instant Full Cream Milk Powder is made from pure, fresh, homogenized and pasteurized cow’s milk of prime quality. Water has been removed by a special spray process which ensures that all natural food elements are preserved.

Full cream milk powder is produced from pure, natural fresh cow milk. The liquid whole milk is pasteurised, standardised to the required level of milk fat, evaporated into a concentrate, agglomerated, lecithinated and spray dried into a powder form.

Applications of full cream milk powder include milk-based beverages, bakery & confectionery, and so on. Among those applications, Milk-based Beverage accounts for the largest market share, which was about 58.87% in 2016.

Consumption of full cream milk powder mainly concentrates in Europe. In 2016, the consumption volume of full cream milk powder in the region reached 26.9 K MT, holding 41.87% market share globally. The second consumer is China, with 13.86% share.

Global consumption of full cream milk powder increased from 52.6 K MT in 2012 to 64.3 K MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 5.13%.

The full cream milk powder industry shows healthy growth in the recent few years, it is estimated that global full cream milk powder industry will continue to keep the trend with an estimated value of 2740.89 million USD in 2022. Besides, the price fluctuations have close relationship with raw materials. Full cream milk powder producers should keep keen on the raw materials market.

The global Instant Full Cream Milk Powder market is valued at 2230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Instant Full Cream Milk Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Instant Full Cream Milk Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report such as NZMP, Dairygold, Alpen Food Group, Vreugdenhil, Belgomilk, Oz Farm, Hoogwegt International, Kaskat Dairy, Miraka, Open Country Dairy, Holland Dairy Foods, Synlait, Vitusa, Promac Enterprises, Dale Farm Ltd, United Dairy, Ace International

Segment by Type

26% Type

28% Type

Segment by Application

Milk Based Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

