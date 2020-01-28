Interventional Radiology Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

A New Advance Research Report On “Interventional Radiology Market By Product (Ultrasound, X-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computed Tomography); Application (Vertebroplasty- Kyphoplasty, Embolization, RF Ablation, Angiography, Balloon Angioplasty, Biopsy and Others); and End User (Ambulatory Surgical centers, Catheterization labs, Hospitals and Others) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025” Published by Crystal Market Research.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information including: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Industry Competitive Insights:

Agfa-Gevert N.V.

Philips Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Toshiba Medical Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Industry Scenario and Trend Analysis:

Interventional Radiology is related to wide range of techniques which are dependent of Radiological images (X-rays, ultrasound, CT or MRI, etc.) for giving proper therapy. Interventional Radiology use minimal invasive option compared to open and laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery. The use of Interventional Radiology is growing day-by-day due to factors like; wide area of application in hospital medicine, number of advantages (like cost-effective, low span stay at hospitals, great comfort, faster recovery and return to routine, etc.), more effective compared to other traditional techniques, having application in veterinary sector, technological development, advancement in the healthcare sector, rising demand for developed screen techniques, increasing occurrence of chronic disorders, been multifunction i.e. used for both diagnosis and therapeutic processes, etc.

Evaluated key Points Covered in the Report:

1. Market segments and sub-segments

2. Market trends and dynamics

3. Market size

4. Current trends/opportunities/challenges

5. Competitive landscape

6. Value chain analysis

Market Segmentation:

Interventional Radiology Market, By Product

Ultrasound

X-ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Interventional Radiology Market, By Application

Vertebroplasty-Kyphoplasty

Embolization

RF Ablation

Angiography

Balloon Angioplasty

Biopsy

Others

Interventional Radiology Market, By End User

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Catheterization labs

Hospitals

Others

The Regional Analysis Covers:

1. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5. Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

5. Interventional Radiology Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Interventional Radiology Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Interventional Radiology Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.3. Ultrasound

5.3.1. Global Ultrasound Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. X-ray

5.4.1. Global X-ray Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6. Interventional Radiology Market, By Application

7. Interventional Radiology Market, By End User

10. Global Interventional Radiology Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10.1. Global Interventional Radiology Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

10.2. Top 5 Interventional Radiology Manufacturer Market Share

10.3. Market Competition Trend

11. Interventional Radiology Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.1. Global Interventional Radiology Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2. Interventional Radiology Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2.1. North America Interventional Radiology Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.1.1. United States Interventional Radiology Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.1.2. Canada Interventional Radiology Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.1.3. Mexico Interventional Radiology Market Forecast (2018-2025)

Continued…….

Further in the report, Interventional Radiology Market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analyzed for types, companies and regions. In prolongation with this data sale price for various types, applications and region is also included. The Interventional Radiology Market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

