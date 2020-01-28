Inulinase Market Secret Factors Behind the Growth in New Research On Top Players 2027

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Inulinase Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Inulin is a naturally occurring poly fructan, which is being widely used for the production of high fructose syrup from chemical or microbial procedures. Microbial inulinases accelerate the conversion of inulin into FOS and fructose. Inulinase are safe and substitute for sweeteners when compared to sucrose. There are many new inulinase producers who have obtained genes encoding inulinases from different microorganism. Inulinase is highly prevalent in plants and microorganisms. Owing to the rising health concerns about hectic lifestyles, especially in the developed regions such as North America and Europe, the global inulinase market is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Global Inulinase Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for calorie-controlled and healthier food has forced various food industries to derive few alternative safe sweeteners for consumption. Fructooligosaccharides are been used as functional sweeteners which are similar to other microbial oligosaccharides. A novel process for exco inulinase overproduction has been developed for bioethanol production and ultra-high fructose syrup. The endo inulinases have also been used for the production of inulo-oligosaccharides from inulin and inulin containing materials. However, the production of Inulinase is effected by the medium components and type of the organism used for fermentation.

Technological advancements in the market is also one of the factor fuelling the global inulinase market growth. For instance, Solid State Fermentation (SSF) compromises many benefits for making of bulk chemicals and enzymes owing to its low-cost substrates, and environment-friendly process.

Global Inulinase Market: Segmentation

The global inulinase market is segmented into product types,

Microbial Inulinase

Plant Inulinase

The global inulinase market is segmented by application,

High Fructose Syrup

Inula-oligosaccharides production

Bioethanol production

Global Inulinase Market: Segmentation Overview

Microbial Inulinase is vital manufacturing enzymes, which is inducible and extracellular. Yeasts, filamentous fungi, and some bacteria’s produce inulinases. The most important application of inulinases is in the production of fructose syrup from inulin rich products. Growing health consciousness in consumers is one of the factors resulting in significant demand for fructose. Fructose is being developed as a healthy and safe alternative sweetener compared to sucrose. Growing consumption of fructose is a key driver of the growth in global Inulinase market. Further, the growing demand for fructose syrup is resulted in capacity expansion by numerous manufacturers in the market, particularly in China and India. With the development of new enzymes, it is anticipated that the market shall boost the efficiency of converting starches into derivatives which include High Fructose syrup.

Global Inulinase Market: Regional Outlook

The inulinase market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. Western Europe and North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in the global inulinase market. APEJ is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising application of low-calorie substitutes that are derived naturally such as fructose. Various sources are emerging for extraction of Inulinase. For instance, dahlia is a flowering plant and the tubers of dahlia contain 12.5% of inulin which are being used in food & beverage application.

Global Inulinase Market: Key Players

The key players in the global inulinase market are BENEO, Jarrow Formulas, Beneo-Orafti, Sensus, and Cosucra. To ensure product differentiation and to gain a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. The market is witnessing an increase in number of prominent inulinase producers.

