LEGAL CASE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST 2025
This report focuses on the global Legal Case Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Legal Case Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Legal Case Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Clio
MyCase
TrialWorks
Needles
The Legal Assistant
Legal Files
Legal Solutions
CaseMap
Smokeball
Rocket Matter
Leap
LexisNexis
ProLaw
PerfectLaw
AbacusLaw
CaseFlow
SmartAdvocate
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On Site
Market segment by Application, split into
Law Firms & Attorneys
Court
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Legal Case Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On Site
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Legal Case Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Law Firms & Attorneys
1.5.3 Court
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Legal Case Management Software Market Size
2.2 Legal Case Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Legal Case Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Legal Case Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Legal Case Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Legal Case Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Legal Case Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Legal Case Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Legal Case Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Legal Case Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Legal Case Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
