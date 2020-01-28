MACHINE LEARNING AS A SERVICE MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, APPLICATION, TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE AND FORECASTS, 2018 TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Machine Learning as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Learning as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Machine Learning as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Google
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services
BigML
FICO
Yottamine Analytics
Ersatz Labs
Predictron Labs
H2O.ai
AT&T
Sift Science
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software Tools
Cloud and Web-based Application Programming Interface (APIs)
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Telecom
BFSI
Other (Energy & Utilities, Education, Government)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Machine Learning as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Machine Learning as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions
