Marine Coatings Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

Marine Coatings market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Marine Coatings market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Marine Coatings market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Marine Coatings market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Marine Coatings market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

The Global Marine Coatings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.28% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Marine Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Jotun, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Hempel, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Ltd., and other players include Axalta Coating Systems, Pettit Marine Coatings, BASF SE, Engineered Marine Coatings, Boero Bartolomeos.P.A, RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams, KCC, Kainsai Paint Marine Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG.

Marine Coatings Market Dynamics

Drivers Increase in Production of Leisure Boats & Cruise Ships

– Growing Ship Repairs & Maintenance Activities

– Others

Restraints

– Stringent Government Regulations

– Sluggish Growth in Shipbuilding Activities in Few Countries

Opportunities

– Innovations to Increase Fuel Efficiency of Ships and Reduce Emissions

– Growing Interests in Water Ways in Emerging Economies

February 2018: AkzoNobel to develop new marine fouling prevention technology that is based on ultraviolet light emitting diodes (LED) to be used in underwater surfaces for the prevention of fouling.

November 2017: Hempel offers new cargo hold coating, Hempadur Ultra-strength Fibre 47510 for improving the reduction in cargo hold maintenance costs.

June 2017: Expansion of AkzoNobelâs US R&D facilities with an investment of USD 3.5 million.

March 2017: Launch of Pettit Marine Paintâs new anti-fouling marine coating, Black Widow.