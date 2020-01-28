Medical Aesthetics Market Growth By Regions, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Development Till 2024

“Global Medical Aesthetics Market” is expected to reach USD 26.53 billion by 2024 from USD 10.12 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Europe Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to reach USD 7.56 billion by 2024 from USD 2.79 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

APAC Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2024 from USD 1.91 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 14.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Market Drivers of Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for medical aesthetics market is growing aging population worldwide and key players taking strategic decisions to gain market share. These factors increase the demand for medical aesthetics products. Increasing consciousness among the individuals with respect to their physical appearance, increasing cosmetic surgeries and technological advancements are the other factors driving the growth of the medical aesthetics market.

Increase In Number Of Cosmetic Surgeries

In recent years, the number of cosmetics surgeries across the globe has increased considerably over a period of time. The rapidly increasing aging population and the subsequent rise in the number of surgeries are major factors driving the demand for aesthetic devices and cost of healthcare.

Key Players Are Taking Strategic Decisions to Gain Market Share

Companies dealing in the medical aesthetics market have been leveraging mergers and acquisitions, internal R&D and new partnership to expand their business in other regions, especially in promising emerging market.

Technological Advancements and Innovations In Medical Aesthetics Market

The medical aesthetics technology market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years due to various technological advancements and new product launches in order to improve the convenience and ease of administration of parenteral therapeutics.

Market Top Competitors and Among Other

The global medical aesthetics market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Allergan dominated the medical aesthetics market, accounting for the highest market share in 2016, followed by Lumenis, Cynosure Inc. Other players in this market include BTL Industries, Ltd., Merz Pharma, Suneva Medical, Inc., Venus Concept, Alma Lasers, Cutera, Sciton Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Solta Medical (a division of Valeant Aesthetics), and Syneron Medical Ltd., among others held 55.3% of the global medical aesthetics market in 2016.

Allergan:

Incorporated in 2013 and headquartered in New Jersey, U.S., Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising branded pharmaceuticals, devices and biologic products for patients around the globe. The company operates through seven business segments: central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women’s health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Recent developments:

In April 2017, Allergan acquired ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc (U.S.), benefitting Allergan to become the sales leader in body contouring segment. In January 2017, Allergan introduced its first injectable product, Juvederm Volite to improve the facial skin quality which lasts for nine months with one application/treatment.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation:

The global medical aesthetics market Report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into anti-aging and wrinkles, facial and skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, body shaping and cellulite, breast enhancement, sears, pigment lesions, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, and psoriasis and vitiligo.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into dermatology clinics, hospitals, cosmetic centers, medical spas and beauty centers. In 2017, the cosmetic centers segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

