Metal Powder Market Analysis by Key Company Profile, Production Revenue, Product Picture and Specifications till 2025

Metal Powder Market is having is face change in the forecast years 2018 to 2025 and the following report will assist you in making decision regarding the market. This report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and what the key market trends are which can make a great difference when it comes Metal Powder Market in this industry. The report also contains the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis of the Metal Powder Market. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Metal Powder Market. A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2016, base year 2017 and the CAGR levels are also certain to change in the forecast years 2018-2025.

Metal Powder Market is expected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2025, from USD 3.10 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018 Sandvik to invest in metal powder plant in Sandviken, Sweden. The 4000-square meter facility, producing titanium- and nickel powder, is expected to be up and running by 2020.

In August 2018 NRC Canada and AP&C develop new method of metal powder analysis. National Research Council of Canada(NRC) and GE Additive spherical powder specialist AP&C have developed a method for anaylzing metal additive powders.

Market Key Players:

Erasteel,

Kennametal,

Miba Group,

Federal-Mogul Powertrain,

Norilsk Nickel,

GKN Sinter Metals,

C. Starck,

JFE Steel America, Inc.,

W. Winter Inc. & Co.,

Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co.,

Carpenter Technology Corporation,

AAM – American Axle & Manufacturing,

American Chemet Corporation,

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products,

KOBE STEEL LTD,

PMG HOLDING,

hitachi chemical America,

FINE SINTER Co Ltd,

Daido Steel Co Ltd,

The Metal Powder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Metal Powder market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Major Market Drivers:

Powder Compaction Technique

Growing Demand From End-User Industry

Technical Advancements in Metal Powder Industry

High Initial Capital Investment Required

Major Market Restraints:

Growing Demand for Metal Powder in Additive Manufacturing

Powder Metallurgy Being Recognized as Green Technology

Demand for Metal Powder in Emerging Economies

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Metal Powder market

Analyze and forecast the Metal Powder market on the basis of type and end use industry

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and end use industry

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Market Segmentation:

Global Metal powder market is based on the basis of the type of Metal Form:

Scrap/Recycled metals,

Ores/Pure Metal

Based on production method segmented into:

Physical,

Chemical,

Mechanical,

Based on compaction technique it is segmented into:

Cold compaction,

hot compaction,

Based on type Metal Powder it is segmented into:

Ferrous Metal Powder (Production Method or Application method)

Non-Ferrous Metal Powder (Production Method or Application method)

Based on geography,it is further segmented into:

North America,

Europe,

South America,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

Key points for Metal Powder Market Analysis:

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Metal Powder market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

