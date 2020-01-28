Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market -Increasing Demand Can Be Attributed To The Continuous Increase In The Deployment Of High Specification Gadgets

Ceramic capacitors are fixed value capacitors wherein the ceramic material acts as the dielectric. A type of ceramic capacitors is the multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) that consists of alternate layers of ceramic and metal for making a multi-layer chip. One of the key trends influencing the multi-layer ceramic capacitors market is the miniaturization of electronic devices. The growing popularity of new designs of MLCCs with higher capacitances, improved bypassing, filtering and decoupling capabilities is positively influencing the growth of the global market.

Multi-layer ceramic capacitors are being increasingly used for EMI suppression and in various applications including AC-AC and DC-DC convertors. Further, the technological improved MLCCs are being used in LED lighting. Ceramic capacitors were initially not preferred by LED designers due to flickering light and acoustic noise but with technological advancements, the key players in the MLCC market are offering multi-layer ceramic capacitors with DC smoothing and acoustic noise reduction of LED applications.LED lighting is gaining popularity globally owing to the increasing need for power conversion, advanced lighting features and efficient lighting, which is in turn directly fueling the growth of the global multi-layer ceramic capacitors market.

Over the past decade, the revenue generation of multi-layer ceramic capacitors has surpassed the other primary capacitor dielectrics owing to the rapid technological breakthroughs in electrostatic capacitors. One of the major factors that is driving the growth of the multi-layer ceramic capacitors market is the increasing demand of these capacitors in the electronics market. This increasing demand can be attributed to the continuous increase in the deployment of high specification gadgets. Growing demand for tablets and smartphones coupled with the cost efficiency associated with MLCCs is strongly boosting the growth of the global market. Further, increasing popularity of smart televisions is also expected to strongly augment the growth of the market in the coming years as MLCCs are being increasingly integrated in the modern LCD and LED televisions. However, ceramic has some inherent drawbacks and is highly prone to physical damage such as getting cracked and this is posing to be a challenge for the market growth. The longevity of multi-layer ceramic capacitors can shorten, unless they are handled with utmost care.