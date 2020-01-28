Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market 2018 – Business Development, Size, Share, Analysis And Opportunities To 2025

SUMMARY:

NDT equipment is used to evaluate and examine the properties of an object, material, or system without damaging it. The equipment includes three major components: ultrasonic, radiography, and visual test equipment. The major end-users of NDT equipment are industries in the Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, and Automotive sectors.

Non-destructive testing are exercised for determining the physical properties of materials such as ductility, ultimate tensile strength and fracture toughness. The non-destructive testing is used to ensure product reliability and integrity to control manufacturing processes. In addition, stringent government safety regulations for quality control, ensure safety and reliable performance of the machines, and increasing demand to improve quality and longevity of the machines are the major factors that are driving the non-destructive testing equipment market globally.

The Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.



Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market forecasts from 2018-2025

Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Laser Testing

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Magnetic Particle

Ultrasonic Testing Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Metallurgy

Electricity

Petrochemical

Ship