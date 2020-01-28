North America Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Outlook 2019-2023

North America Hair Loss Treatment Products Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)

The report presents an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the North America Hair Loss Treatment Products Market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the Hair Loss Treatment Products Market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the North America Hair Loss Treatment Products Market: JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC, L`OREAL S.A., HENKEL AG & CO KGAA, KAO CORPORATION, and others.

Click the link to get a FREE Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241063983/north-america-hair-loss-treatment-products-market-segmented-by-distribution-channel-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=19

Key Developments

April 2018 – Valentino de Salva launched Lotus 39 Hair loss treatment in the US which focused people on aged from 18 to 79 years. The formula contains a blend of herbal oils, plants, and vitamins designed to promote hair growth for people of any ethnicity.

The North America Hair Loss Treatment Products market is competitive with many international brands occupying a major share of the market. New product launch focused on herbal and natural ingredients to promote hair growth is the key strategy adopted by players. Medicinal, OTC drugs, and laser hair treatments are the major challenge for manufacturers.

The US the Largest Market

The US accounts for the largest share of the market with unit consumption surpassed 12 million units in 2017, witnessing a steady CAGR during the forecast period. About 56 million population in the US alone are suffering from hair loss which has fueled the demand for hair loss treatment products. The concentration of men experiencing hair loss is comparatively higher than women. About 9.6% of the US population is aged 65 or above which is followed by 40-49 aged group people. Supermarket/hypermarket accounts for the largest sale of hair loss treatment products while online and specialist retailers are moving at a faster pace. Overall online retail in US market witnessed the fastest CAGR of 14% during the past five years. Consumers are increasingly going for online shopping due to convenience and multiple brand availability at discount offers. More than 80% of Americans shopped online in 2016, with 43% purchasing weekly or once a month. The US beauty product in-store retail grew only 0.6% during 2015-2016 while online retail grew by 10%. US online retail market overall is expected to contribute 17% of the retail share by 2022.

Click the link to BUY Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01241063983?mode=su?source=honestversion&Mode=19

Aging Population Accelerating Sales

More than 80 million men and women are suffering from hair loss problems in the US alone which has primarily driven the market. Consumers are seeking products with active ingredients to treat hair loss problems. According to the American Hair Loss Association, more than 66% of men are expected to experience hair loss problems by the age of 35. Besides, about 85% of the men are projected to have thinner hair by 55 years old. More than 21 million women are suffering from serious hair loss problems with about 40% of them getting active treatments. Consumers are actively seeking hair loss treatment products which are safe, natural and healthy to use.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a North America and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, Hair Loss Treatment Products, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The North America Hair Loss Treatment Products Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241063983/north-america-hair-loss-treatment-products-market-segmented-by-distribution-channel-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?source=honestversion&Mode=19

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides North America and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] |[email protected]