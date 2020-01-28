Outlook of Plate Energy Recovery Ventilators Global Market 2019

Press Release – 31 Jan 2019

Latest Update “Global Plate Energy Recovery Ventilators Market Research Report 2019” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

The global Plate Energy Recovery Ventilators market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plate Energy Recovery Ventilators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plate Energy Recovery Ventilators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carrier (United Technologies)

Johnson Controls

Daikin Industries

Trane

Nortek

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Greenheck

FUJITSU

Ostberg

Zehnder

LG Electronics

Renewaire

Heatex Ab

Airxchange Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wall-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Cabinet-Mount

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

