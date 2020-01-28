PC Based Automation Market Comprehensive Study 2019 On Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Siemens, ABB, Beckhoff Automation, Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Kontron, Advantech, GE, IDEC USA, OMRON Group, Bosch And Others

Data Bridge Market Research Published New Report As Titled” Global PC Based Automation Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025. PC Based Automation market report is a precise study of the Semiconductors and Electronics industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Global PC Based Automation market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. The report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Semiconductors and Electronics industry by the key players. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis.

PC Based Automation market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This report gives an edge to not only compete but also to outdo the competition.

Market Analysis: Global PC Based Automation Market

The global PC-based automation market is expected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2025, from USD 39.28 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

PC-based automation provides various advantages to industries such as transferring data of automation to other PC, maintaining networking of different controllers, generating different graphs along with visualization of reports and others. PC-based automation permits high-performance improvement of the PLC functionality with PC properties namely hardware or software. In PC-based automation there are four major parts namely industrial PC, PC-based controller, embedded controller and software package.

Growth in evolution of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) is one of the factors which drives the PC-based automation market. Companies such as Siemens AG provides IIoT in PC-based automation technologies namely SIMATIC IOT2000 IO-Shield and SIMATIC IOT2000. SIMATIC IOT2000 is preferred for collecting, processing and transferring data in the production environment. It is also used in transfering analysed data from the cloud to production control. While SIMATIC IOT2000 IO-Shield provides direct connection of non-time-critical sensor data and the temperature ranges between 0 °C to 50° C

Therefore, companies such as Siemens AG deals in PC based automation and provides various advantages to its end users which , in turn , will affect the growth of market in future.

Competitors/Players:

ABB (Switzerland),

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Beckhoff Automation (Germany),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

General Electric (US),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

IDEC Corporation (japan),

Kontron S&T AG (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

OMRON Corporation (Japan),

Robert Bosch (Germany),

Rockwell Automation, Inc (US),

Schneider Electric (France),

Siemens (Germany),

Yokogawa Electric (Japan),

Among others.

Table of Contents:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global PC based Automation Market Landscape

Part 04: Global PC based Automation Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global PC based Automation Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global PC-based Automation Market

The global PC-based automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of PC-based automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Evolution of IIOT(Industrial Internet of Things) and growing demand for smart automation solutions

Growing emphasis on regulatory compliances

Increasing need for efficient monitoring in manufacturing plants

High investment costs pertaining to the implementation of pc-based automation solutions

Fluctuating crude oil prices

Segmentation: Global PC-based Automation Market

The global PC-based automation market is segmented based on offering,

component, sales channel, industry and geographical segments.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into

hardware , software

On the basis of component, the market segmented into

IPCs, HMIs, PLCs, SCADA

On the basis of sales channel, the global PC-based automation market segmented into

direct sales , indirect sales

On the basis of industry, the market segmented into

process , discrete

Based on geography, the global PC-based automation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

