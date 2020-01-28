Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: CVS Health (CVS), Express Scripts, OptumRx (UnitedHealth), Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) is widely used for mail-order pharmacy services and non-mail pharmacy services. The most proportion of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) is for non-mail pharmacy services, and the revenue in 2017 is about 313 billion USD. The trend of mail-order pharmacy services is increasing.

This report studies the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market by product and Application/end industries.

USA region is enjoying the largest market share of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), with a market share nearly 97% in 2017. EU is the second place of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), enjoying market share nearly 2% in 2017.

The “Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The major players in global market include

CVS Health (CVS)

Express Scripts

OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Prime Therapeutics

Medimpact Healthcare

Magellan Health

BC/BS

Vidalink

Sea Rainbow

Cachet

Geographically, this report split global into several key regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

EU

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

RoW

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Mail-order Pharmacy Services

Non-mail Pharmacy Services

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

