Plant-Based Beverages Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Coca-Cola, Hain Celestial Group, SunOpta, PepsiCo

Plant-based products include plant-based beverages that are further classified into plant-based dairy alternatives, juices, and ready-to-drink beverages.

The plant-based beverages segment is expected to witness a growing CAGR of 6.5% by 2025, owing to the changing eating habits of consumers. Consumers are more conscious about health and wellness than before, and want to consume products that are healthy and natural without compromising on the taste and flavor of the product. Increasing concerns for health and wellness, and the spreading of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers, have made consumers appreciate and incline towards plant-based beverages.

This report studies the global market size of Plant-Based Beverages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Plant-Based Beverages in these regions.

The “Plant-Based Beverages Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Plant-Based Beverages market. Plant-Based Beverages industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Plant-Based Beverages industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Plant-Based Beverages Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Coca-Cola

Hain Celestial Group

SunOpta

PepsiCo

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Del Monte Foods

Pacific Foods

Dohler GmbH

Califia Farms

Good Karma Foods

WhiteWave Foods

Ripple Foods

Koia

Harmless Harvest

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Plant-Based Beverages industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Plant-Based Beverages Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

Market size by Product

Organic Plant-Based Beverages

Conventional Plant-Based Beverages

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Plant-Based Beverages market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Plant-Based Beverages market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Plant-Based Beverages companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Plant-Based Beverages submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

