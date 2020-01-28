Plant Protein Market Outlook 2019-2025 (Key Players and Size ) – AMWAY CORPORATION, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

North America Plant Protein Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)

The report presents an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the North America Plant Protein Market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the Plant Protein Market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the North America Plant Protein Market: AMWAY CORPORATION, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY, AVEBE NUTRITION, CARGILL, INC., DU PONT-DANISCO, FUJI OIL ASIA, GLANBIA PLC, KERRY GROUP, OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION, ROQUETTE FOODS, SCOULAR COMPANY, SONIC BIOCHEM, and others.

Key Developments

October 2017- ADM expanded their production facility in Straubing, Germany for non-GMO high protein soybean meal. This expansion will facilitate the growth portfolio of soybean meal customers, along with support of local farmers in enhancing the soybean output in the region.

Preference for Vegan Diet – Driving the Market

Plant protein contains low cholesterol and saturated fat, which triggers the nutritional value as a key driving factor for the market. Increase in demand of protein, increase in population, innovative technologies, sustainable source, and cost competitiveness being the major driver for the plant protein market in North America. Raising consumer awareness towards vegan protein majorly in the adult age group and benefits of plant protein is also driving the market. However stringent government regulations for the raw materials, like GMO soya, wheat protein allergen, low sensory profile of plant proteins and less consumer awareness about the plant based protein being a restrain for the market.

Protein Concentrates Form at the Leading Front

The shift among Americans toward including bakery products in breakfast meals has increased the plant protein application in bakery products. The market for soy-based drinks and nutrition bars is more stable and saturated in the region, but the pea protein application in sports nutrition is gaining an advantage, owing to high nutritional profile and comparatively good sensory properties, among plant proteins. The North America pea protein segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.2%, during the forecast period.

