Prescriptive Analytics Market – Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments

Prescriptive analytics can suggest decision options for how to take advantage of a future opportunity or mitigate a future risk, and illustrate the implications of each decision option. In practice, prescriptive analytics can continually and automatically process new data to improve the accuracy of predictions and provide better decision options.

Advancements in the speed of computing and the development of complex mathematical algorithms applied to the data sets have made prescriptive analysis possible. Specific techniques used in prescriptive analytics include optimization, simulation, game theory and decision-analysis methods.

Few of the major driving factors of prescriptive analytics market are the growing prominence of big data, rise in cyber-crimes and the need for crime prediction and prevention. Another major factor that aids the growth of prescriptive analytics market is the rising popularity of automated business decisions that are being implemented by various organizations across verticals.

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

Software-as-a-Service

On-premise

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Risk management

Operations management

Supply chain management

Workforce management

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise:

SMEs

Large scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Defense

Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

