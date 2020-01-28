Radiopharmaceutical Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

The global Radiopharmaceutical market is valued at 4940 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Radiopharmaceutical market status and forecast, categorizes the global Radiopharmaceutical market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The revenue proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

On the basis of product, primarily split into

Actinium-225

Lutetium-177

Radium-223

Holmium-166

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

