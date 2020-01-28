Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2027

The Radiotherapy positioning devices are used to position the patients during radiotherapy session. The patient positioning and immobilization are important during the radiation therapy treatment. The radiotherapy positioning devices are manufactured by the company understanding the need of the radiotherapy specialist and comfort of the patient. The devices ensure ideal comfort and precision to the patient during therapy sessions. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and is projected to rise with an estimated 11.5 million deaths in 2030. Cancer can be treated with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, precision medicine, immunotherapy and stem cell transplantation. Several clinical trials are ongoing to establish the potential of radiolabeled monoclonal antibody. Radiotherapy is also used to treat patients suffering from non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma, and other sub-types of lymphoma or patients who do not respond to chemotherapy. Generally, no side effects are seen during the treatment. To ensure the efficient treatment process via radiotherapy, the comprehensive range of positioning radiotherapy devices are marketed across the globe

The radiotherapy positioning device manufacturers are aiming to improve the outcomes of the patient and healthcare specialist globally to provide high quality, unique and innovative patient-centric radiotherapy positioning devices. The patient positioning devices are accurate and provide maximum repositioning accuracy and patient stability by reducing both voluntary and involuntary patient movement. Increasing discretionary funding for cancer research by government and federal agencies, increase in Medicare coverage, rising prevalence of cancer among growing population, availability of new cancer treatment, and other devices accessory for the patients during the treatment process are some of the factors boosting the radiotherapy positioning devices market

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5898

Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains

According to World Health Organization, it is estimated that by 2030, about 23.6 million new cases of cancer will prevail worldwide. Governmental guidelines from American Society of Clinical Oncology and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN /ASCO) are providing help to healthcare professionals in the management and treatment of cancer patients. In April 2016, the U.S. Government allocated US$ 5.2 Bn for the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a federal government agency, for cancer research and training. Good ergonomic design of the radiotherapy positioning devices will reduce the risk injuries among healthcare professionals, increasing workflow efficiencies, accurate delivery of prescribed radiation doses and others are some of the factors boosting the radiotherapy positioning devices market. The budget increased by 5.3% as compared to the previous year. Insurance coverage and reimbursement issues, big companies are investing heavily in the cancer therapeutics and accessory devices used during the treatment process involving both time and money, and there is no guarantee that the product will get coverage, radiation risk to healthcare professionals and patients are some factors that may decline the growth of radiotherapy positioning devices

Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Segmentation

The global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices market has been classified on the basis of Product type, End User, and Geography.

Based on Product Type, the Radiotherapy Positioning Devices market is divided into following:

Head, Neck and Brain immobilization Device

Thorax and Breast Immobilization Device

Pelvic Immobilization Devices

Others

Based on the End User, the global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices market is divided into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

The radiotherapy positioning devices market is segmented into product type and end user. Based on the Product type, the global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices market is segmented into head, neck, and brain immobilization devices, thorax and breast immobilization device, pelvic immobilization devices and others. The positioning and immobilization devices provide small treatment volume, higher controlled doses and précised treatment options with higher cure rate. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into the hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, and cancer research institutes. The rise in cancer patient population, funding by the governmental bodies, focus on acquisition and merger by various key manufacturers is attributed towards the growth of radiotherapy positioning devices market.

Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global radiotherapy positioning devices market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. More than 70% of world’s cancer death occurs in Africa, Asia, and South America. Along with expansion in the emerging markets, and the greater focus on early diagnosis, screening, monitoring and clinical development associated with radiotherapy treatment have been the major strategies adopted by major players in the global radiotherapy positioning devices market. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region, growing number of multi-specialty clinics and hospitals, growing popularity of radiotherapy devices among oncologist, preference of minimally invasive technique and penetration of global players in Asia is expected to fuel demand for radiotherapy positioning devices market

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5898

Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market CIVCO Radiotherapy, Elekta AB, Bionix Radiation Therapy, ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV, Qfix, VERTEC LTD Klarity Medical Products, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. and others.