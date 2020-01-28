REFILLABLE LIGHTERS MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global market size of Refillable Lighters in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Refillable Lighters in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Refillable Lighters market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Refillable Lighters market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Refillable Lighters market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Refillable Lighters include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Refillable Lighters include
BIC
Tokai
Flamagas
Swedish Match
NingBo Xinhai
Baide International
Ningbo Shunhong
Shaodong Maosheng
Zhuoye Lighter
Benxi Fenghe Lighter
Wansfa
Hefeng Industry
Shaodong Huanxing
Shaodong Lianhua
Tiger Lighter
Market Size Split by Type
Plastic Type
Metal Type
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Direactly Sales
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Refillable Lighters market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Refillable Lighters market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Refillable Lighters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Refillable Lighters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
