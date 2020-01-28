Research and Analysis – Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market to Grow at a High CAGR, 2018-2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Dementia is a collective term for disorders characterized by progressive degeneration of the brain. It impairs memory and affects behavioral, emotional, and cognitive abilities. The neuronal death or neuronal malfunction associated with the disorder manifests as shifts in mood and personality changes, difficulty in performing activities, loss of memory, and aphasia.

The treatment for dementia is conducted through therapeutic approaches that provide symptomatic relief as the drugs intended for the treatment only treat the symptoms. The existing drugs in the market are unable to attack the underlying cause of the disease and prolong the treatment cost and time duration. This will in turn increase the demand for DMD since it will safely modify the progression of a disease.

The market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of several large players that have launched successful drugs. The expiry of the patents significantly affects the performance of the manufacturers. Geographical presence, stable supply chain logistics, patent expiry, and new approvals of already established/expired drugs for additional indications are some of the major factors the manufacturers usually compete on.

The Americas is home to a large patient pool and a witnessing a rise in the geriatric population. Factors such as the focus on the government of USA towards taking initiatives to develop drugs for dementia and movement disorder (DAMD) that expands the access to effective treatment regimen for DAMD will fuel the markets growth prospects in this region.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Allergan

Eisai

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Amgen

Pfizer

UCB

H. Lundbeck

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Eli Lilly

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

MAO inhibitors (monoamine oxidase)

AChE inhibitors (acetylcholinesterase)

Glutamate inhibitors

Market segment by Application, split into

Branded drugs

Generic drugs

Off-label drugs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Manufacturers

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

