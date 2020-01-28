Sage Extract Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Sage is a low-growing evergreen shrub that has been known for centuries for its traditional uses in culinary and herbal medicines. It belongs to the mint family alongside herbs such as rosemary, thyme, basil and oregano. The leaves of sage can be used for various purposes in different forms. For instance, they can be chewed whole. They can also be dried and ground into powder or prepared as a fluid extract, tincture or essential oil. The extract obtained from sage is a colorless to yellow clear liquid. The usage of sage extract in liquid form is trending nowadays. It is used as a dietary supplement and food ingredient in the U.S.

Sage extract offers a wide range of applications for food and medicinal purposes

Sage extract is used in the preparation of medicines that are used for the treatment of digestion-related issues, which include diarrhea, gastritis, loss of appetite and heartburn. Sage extract is also used to reduce the overproduction of saliva and perspiration. Other medicinal uses of sage extract include the usage of sage extract for depression and memory loss. Sage extract also has applications in the food industry as a popular spice. However, the excessive usage of sage extract as a spice is not advisable as it is likely to have adverse effects. Moreover, pregnant women or nursing mothers are advised to avoid the intake of sage extract.

A recent study on the ability of sage extract to protect against Alzheimer’s disease has resulted in a significant increase in the popularity of sage extract. Thus, the growth of the sage extract market can be attributed to a wide range of functional benefits offered by sage extract. Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding the benefits of sage extract is also expected to boost the market.

Sage Extract Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of end-use industries:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmeceuticals

On the basis of the nature of production:

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of packaging:

Amber glass bottle

Bottle with dropper

Plastic bottle

On the basis of the distribution channel:

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Grocery store

Online retailers

Others

Sage Extract Market:

Examples of some of the market participants in the global sage extract market are Sibelius, Mountain Rose Herbs, Avoca Inc., Aphios Corporation, Wuhan Dahua, App Chem-Bio, Greenlife, Shanxi Jinjin, Haotian, Capot and Sami Labs Limited.

Global Sage Extract Market: Key Developments

Several clinical studies have been conducted to prove the medicinal benefits of sage extract on human beings. For instance, a clinical study conducted by Moss et al in 2010 investigated the effect of sage extract on mood and cognition in 135 healthy adults. Another study conducted by Kennedy et al in 2006 showed the positive effects of sage extract on the stress, response time, mathematical processing, memory and mood of 30 healthy participants.

With the rising popularity of sage extract, the number of product launches in the sage extract market is also increasing. For instance, in 2016, the company Sibelius introduced its new sage extract product for cognition. The sage extract market is developing not only by new product launches, but also due to the incorporation of new technologies. Sibelius also developed its own patented technology of Chronoscreen, with the help of which the company was successful in demonstrating the significant difference between the biological activities of the Sibelius sage extract over other sage extracts.

Opportunities for Sage Extract Market Participants

Currently, sage extract is available in the market as a single-ingredient product. However, sage extract is estimated to witness significant growth in the future if it is combined with other ingredients and extracts to produce new and innovative products. These products will offer additional benefits along with those of sage extract. This is likely to boost the global consumption of sage extract, which will, in turn, boost the market. Various opportunities are also available in research and development. The manufacturers of sage extract can collaborate with other manufacturers with better extraction techniques and technologies to grow their businesses in the sage extract market.