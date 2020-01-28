Security Testing market research report 2017 detailed analysis with growth forecast to 2023

Report Titled on: Security Testing – Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

The Security Testing Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, and share; market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities; service providers, investors, stakeholders, and key market players. The report provides detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Overview of Security Testing Market: Global Security Testing Market is accounted for $3.36 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $11.97 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for protection of software bound expensive properties such as mobile and web applications, expanded approval of cloud-based security solutions are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, huge innovation and deployment price affecting costs, raised maintenance of freeware security applications and lack of awareness regarding cyber security are hampering the market growth. Rising connected devices owing to IoT and BYOD trends and speedy digitization in developing nations and providing ample growth opportunities for the market.

Scope of the Report: Security testing is a form of software testing service to facilitate in tracking the vulnerabilities in the information system. This enables restructuring of the bugs within an information system and safeguards it from disclosure to security violation and unauthorized access by burglars. The security testing services are segmented in the non-functionality testing service and accepted by many industries and government organizations.

Through rise in internet access, the quantity of security coercion has also enlarged, foremost to growth in demand for security testing services.By type of service, application security testing has enlarged the use of web and mobile applications and the safety of these applications is the major purpose of the organizations. The increase in the application security testing is linked with growing in security breaches targeting industry applications.

In addition, expanding demand for better security as of improved exploitation of third-party applications. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register highest CAGR attributed to growing technological adoption and massive opportunities over business verticals in APAC countries, particularly India and China.

Target Audience of Security Testing Market 2017 Forecast to 2023 Market:

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Security Testing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Qualys

Inc.

Whitehat Security

Inc.

Checkmarx

Applause App Quality

Inc.

Cisco Systems

Inc.

UL LLC

Intertek Group plc

IBM

Veracode

Contrast Security

Check Point Software Technologies

Cyberoam Technologies

Infosys

Gateprotect

Nortel Networks

TripWire

Accenture and Microsoft

And More……

On the basis of product and end users/applications, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Security Testing market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Services Covered: Managed Services, Professional Services

Components Covered: Services, Technologies

Technologies Covered: Cloud Radi, Access Network, Software-Defined Networking and Network Functions Virtualization

Applications Covered: Network Monitoring, Asset Management , Remote Monitoring, Multimedia, Real-Time Streaming, Supply Chain Management

End Users Covered: Agriculture, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance , Healthcare, Automotive, Public Safety, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities , Manufacturing, Other End Users

Security Testing Market 2017 Forecast to 2023 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Security Testing Market report offers following key points:

Security Testing Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Market share analysis of the top industry players .

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

Security Testing Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

Security Testing Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

(Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations). Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends of Security Testing market.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

