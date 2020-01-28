Siliconized Film also called silicone coated film, which is a film with a silicone coated surface, serves as an easily separated liner for labels. The global production of siliconized film increased from 3895 Million Sq.m in 2013 to 4618 Million Sq.m in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.15%. In 2017, the global siliconized film market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Loparex, Polyplex, Siliconature, Avery Dennison, UPM Raflatac and Mondi are the leaders of siliconized film industry. Loparex is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Loparex was 715.2 Million Sq.m, and the company held a production share of 15.09%. In Europe and the United States, Loparex, Siliconature, UPM Raflatac, Mondi and Laufenberg GmbHy are the market leader. Loparex, Polyplex, Siliconature, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Nan Ya Plastics, Toray and Xinfeng Group are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

Siliconized films are mainly used for labels, tapes and medical products. In 2017, labels application hold 49% of the consumption market share. Release films are mainly used in the label industry because they are resistant to high temperatures and provide extreme durability. PET is a common film release liner substrate because its offers good tensile strength, and thermal stability. BOPP is used in highly specialized applications where its good chemical and abrasion resistance is needed.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support labels and tapes industry. The global Siliconized Film market is valued at 1710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Siliconized Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Siliconized Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Loparex

Polyplex

Siliconature

Avery Dennison

UPM Raflatac

Mondi

Laufenberg GmbH

Infiana

Nan Ya Plastics

Rayven

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PET Substrate Siliconized Film

PE Substrate Siliconized Film

PP Substrate Siliconized Film

Segment by Application

Labels

Tapes

Medical Products

Industrial

