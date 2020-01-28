Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants Market Analysis and Research Report 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants.

Top Leading Companies are: DowDuPont,Huntsman,Idemitsu Kosan,3M,Gelest

Silicones are widely utilized as lubricants or sealants in the industrial segment. Silicone based lubricants are not only limited to maintenance and assembly, they are also used in chemical, automotive or food industries. Silicones have been utilized as lubricants since long time in the form of a PDMS compound which is referred to as a “noncuring sealant” and also called as “vacuum grease” for lubricating purpose. This application shows the properties of silicones that make them superior as compared to their counterparts in various applications, hence siloxane copolymer lubricants can be utilized over a wide range of temperature range from synthesis at low temperature as with liquid ammonia to distillation under vacuum at high temperatures

Siloxane copolymer lubricants possess various properties as compared to their counterparts available in the market such as high thermal stability across wide temperature range (-35 to 220 degree Celsius), compatibility with most of the elastomers and plastics, better corrosion resistance, increased application lifetime due to high oxidative and thermal stability, formulation capability with various thickener systems etc. Siloxane copolymer lubricants offer high temperature lubricity without sacrificing low-temperature performance.

Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants Market, by Types:

Dimethyl Silicone

Phenyl Methyl Silicone

Fluoro Silicone

Phenyl-Fluoro-Silicone

Siloxane Copolymer Lubricants Market, by Applications:

High Temperature Bearings

Automotive Powertrain Components

Tire Molding

Metal Processing

Injection Moulding Equipment

Others

