Smart Cities Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

Global Smart Cities market intelligence report is prepared to focus on the current trends, a financial overview of the industry and historical data evaluation based on the proficient research insights and complete Smart Cities market dynamics.

Smart Cities market linked into the aspect of an advantage for its members of the company. Even the market report has been presenting Smart Cities trends on the current market, research of expansion drivers industry, and constraints. It features comprehensive profiles of Smart Cities industry player’s investigation of improvements in tech, and also version analysis.

Smart Cities market is expected to grow 24.21% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Smart Cities market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

ABB Ltd., CISCO Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Company, IBM (International Business Machines) Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A, Ericsson, Delta Controls, General Electric (GE), Hitachi Ltd., Novartis International AG, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Smart Cities market report includes regions US,Canada, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa with respect to market size, market share, production, consumption and forecast.

Key Developments in the Smart Cities Market:

January 2018 – Emerson Electric Company introduced a technology to control multiple smart thermostats on single dashboard to help ensure human comfort and energy efficiency.

December 2017 – ABB introduced 20-second flash charging technology that allows a bus to connect to a charging point and top up its batteries in less than 1 second, while passengers embark and disembark.

December 2017 – Schneider Electric introduced EcoStruxureTM Grid in Hyderabad, India to generate higher efficiency in power generation and distribution.

Drivers

– Adoption of Green Technology

– Rapidly Growing Urban Population

– Increasing Telecom Penetration

– Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)

