Smoke and Fire Damper Market Trends and Forecast 2025

Smoke and fire damper can be defined as “a device installed in ducts and air transfer opening of an air distribution or smoke control system designed to close automatically upon detection of heat.

The United States Smoke and Fire Damper are mainly manufactures in USA, while some are from oversea supplier, the USA Smoke and Fire Damper market reached about 425920 Units in 2016 from 334940 Units in 2012. The average growth is about 6.19 % in 2012-2016.

Smoke and Fire Damper sales main centralize in The South of the USA. Its consumtion took about 28.17% of USA total market in 2016, followed is the Midwest and West America, about 22.56% and 19.95%.

Ruskin, Greenheck, Nailor, NCA, Halton. are leading suppliers in USA, the total Smoke and Fire Damper sales occupies about 40% market share.

Demand of Smoke and Fire Damper in the United States has maintained steady growth; the revenue growth rate is around 6.2%. In the United States Smoke and Fire Damper major application are Industrial Buildings and Commercial Buildings, accounting for more than 72% of the total Smoke and Fire Damper sales, Industrial Buildings is the largest segment with a share of 39%.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the USA recovery trend is clear, Smoke and Fire Damper retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area, the growth of Motorized Smoke and Fire Damper show a stronger trend; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Smoke and Fire Damper brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Smoke and Fire Damper field.

The global Smoke and Fire Damper market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smoke and Fire Damper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smoke and Fire Damper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Ruskin, Greenheck, Halton, Nailor, Lloyd, NCA, Pottorff, Arlan Damper, United Enertech, Mestek,

Smoke and Fire Damper market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and microeconomic information.

Smoke and Fire Damper Market Segmentation by Types: Manual Type, Motorized Type,

Smoke and Fire Damper Market Segmentation by Applications: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Marine, Other Applications,

