Solar Cooker Market : Key Players And Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2020

Costs are a major impeding factor in any renewable form of energy. However since solar cookers are available at attractive prices, the market growth is not hampered owing to higher costs. Solar cookers also have extremely low maintenance expenditure making them attractive investments for households.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/solar-cooker-market.html The manufacturing of such solar cookers requires very little expenditure making it a profitable business. With the rising prices of LPG and natural gas around the world, there is a constant demand for alternative fuels for domestic purposes. In emerging countries LPG is a major source of fuel for cooking purposes and hence these economies are the most attractive markets for such solar cookers. Not only will the use of such cookers significantly reduce the consumption of fossil fuels, they will also go a long way in ensuring energy security.

These solar cookers provide very short and attractive pay back periods generated mainly from the savings in purchasing cooking fuel. Countries in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America which have large rural populations are also prospective markets for these cookers. Rural populations are also heavily reliant on LPG, firewood and dung cakes for cooking. Solar cookers will form an attractive value proposition to such markets in the future.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2507

The solar cooker market can be segmented on the basis of the construction techniques utilized for manufacturing. The broad segmentations on the basis of construction can be done as solar box cooker, solar panel cooker and solar parabolic cooker. The solar box cookers are the most commonly available form of solar cookers in the market currently. These cookers are extremely robust in nature and operate very safely with little or no supervision required for operating. A solar panel cooker on the other hand consists of a pot or pan with a plastic/glass enclosure which is nestled into a reflective panel.

This is done for better concentration of the sun’s rays leading to higher efficiency factors of such cookers. The parabolic solar cookers are capable of generating and sustaining much higher cooking temperatures than either a box or panel type cooker. These cookers are best suited for varying cooking purposes such as grilling and frying. One of the major drawbacks of such parabolic cookers is that the angle and direction of the cooker needs to be adjusted frequently for maximizing efficiency.